Jeff Scott Soto: solid but frustrating on Complicated solo album

If musicians were judged on prolificacy alone, then Jeff Scott Soto would be a shoo-in for rock singing’s Mount Rushmore. Across the 60-plus records he’s lent his voice to – including work with Talisman, W.E.T. and Sons Of Apollo – Soto has maintained largely commendable standards.

Although the task of following up last year’s Retransmission (the stunning album from W.E.T.) must have been unenviable, Last To Know and Disbelieving form an early flourish with Soto’s soaring melodies and Fabrizio Sgattoni’s sassy guitar playing.

Sgattoni is similarly shred-ready on Home Again. Zealous lead single Love Is The Revolution taps into Eastern influences to compelling effect, but momentum is lost with the saccharine Until I See You Again.

No matter, scorcher New Horizon burns with chest-beating defiance. Complicated is yet another solid collection from the veteran singer, but, frustratingly, he seems to save his very best for extracurricular activities.