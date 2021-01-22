Jason Bieler shines on star-studded sonic adventure Songs For The Apocalypse

After a conventional start with hard rockers Saigon Kick (who scored a US hit with the ballad Love Is On The Way in 1991), Jason Bieler found mixing up styles more challenging, and his 1998 solo debut Houston We Have A Problem was a fine metal/drum‘n’bass mash-up.

He’s pursued this policy on various projects, to the point where it’s often difficult to categorise his music.

He’s got the ear of other musicians, though, as the membership of the Baron Von Bielski Orchestra confirms; Todd La Torre (Queensrÿche), Dave Ellefson (Megadeth), Devin Townsend and Pat Badger (Extreme), Jeff Scott Soto and Bumblefoot (Son Of Apollo) are just some of those bringing their diverse talents to Bieler’s cleverly wrought riffs and themes that are more melodic than they might first appear.

Regardless of this album’s fortunes, expect to hear Bieler’s ideas on other people’s records over the next couple of years.