Inglorious brighten the summer of freedom by covering music's great female singers

With four albums cementing their retro hard-rocking reputation, for their fifth Inglorious have decided to lighten up our summer of freedom with an album of covers. Not just any old covers, but covers of hits by female artists that have sustained the band on long journeys in the van.

Some of them are made to measure: Heart’s Barracuda, Tina Turner’s Nutbush City Limits, Evanescence’s Bring Me To Life, Joan Jett’s I Hate Myself For Loving You and Halestorm’s I Am The Fire are all pretty obvious.

Others are perhaps less likely to rouse a rocker’s loins: Whitney Houston’s Queen Of The Night, Miley Cyrus’s Midnight Sky (okay, maybe), Christina Aguilera’s Fighter, Avril Lavigne’s I’m With You, Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time and Alanis Morissette’s Uninvited.

No matter, they all get the same Inglorious treatment. They don’t add anything and they’re not meant to. Just rock.

