"Get these boys in a bigger room with a full orchestra." Violin-wielding Swedish metalcore crew Imminence work wonders in London's Electric Ballroom

There's a dapper-looking lad in a nice shirt on stage at the Electric Ballroom, waving a violin about as he nearly headbangs his noggin clean off. In front of him, around one and a half thousand people are losing their shit: jumping, singing, clapping, fist-pumping and crowd surfing as the epic, orchestral metalcore blaring out over them reaches fever pitch. This is pretty much unlike anything you'll see at a metal show anywhere else on Planet Earth right now. This is Imminence.

"I heard London has the best singers!" beams the violin-wielding Eddie Berg as Camden attempts to live up to his lofty praise. He is undoubtedly the man of the match tonight; when he's not crooning his way into everyone's hearts or letting loose a scream that could strip the paint straight off these near-100 year old walls, he's elegantly swirling around the stage as he gently draws outs gorgeous, swelling notes from his unusual instrument of choice. He's also bagged a hell of a trademark heavy metal pose, bending so far back on a couple of occasions, arms aloft as he takes in the spectacle of his own band's making, that he looks less like a metal frontman and more like some kind of surrealist yoga instructor who's ended up getting a side hustle at a jazz club.

To be fair, his bandmates play their part, shredding, plucking and battering their instruments like their lives depend on it, backed by a simplistic but impressive, windowed backdrop that turns the Ballroom into a chapel fit for such epic sonic sermons. Tonight's setlist draws heavily from this year's very good The Black album, cuts like Come Hell Or High Water, Heaven Shall Burn and Death By A Thousand Cuts sounding colossal live. There's the slight sense that come their next record, Imminence could do with pushing forwards and expanding their sound beyond their very obvious influences - Architects in particular still loom large over many of these songs - but judging by the delirious faces roaring along to a stunning, set-closing Into The Black, the Swedes' current formula is working just fine for them.

Tonight was an excellent showing for a band that clearly have plenty more to offer. Get these boys in a bigger room with a full orchestra behind them and they could produce something truly spectacular.