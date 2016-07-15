If These Trees Could Talk – The Bones Of A Dying World album review

For If These Trees Could Talk, the four long years spent making The Bones Of A Dying World have been entirely worth the hardship.

The band ply a shimmering trade in uplifting post-rock that layers cascading guitars over tight drums with a deep emotional resonance.

The record is, on the whole, hopeful and expansive, and in a genre that feels over-saturated the Ohio-based band have crafted a space of their own. Opener Solstice sets the scene for the rest of the record; beginning on ethereal guitars, the track soon bursts into life with glittering movements lighting the way before giving space to crunchier tones. Berlin’s steady build to soaring guitars belies the shadows it came from and ITTCT allow their sounds to create a sense of liberation from the darkness that inflects their work. The record ends with hope shining through One Sky Above Us and the emotional crescendo blooms with a soul-salving warmth.