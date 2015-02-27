Trending

Hic Iacet: The Cosmic Trance Into The Void

Enigmatic death metallers stay too shrouded in atmosphere

Very few details are known about Hic Iacet, apart from their Spanish nationality. It’s not even clear if this is the work of a gathering of musicians or of a lonely (dark) soul, though the harsh arrangements and sonic aesthetics tend to suggest the latter.

Yet, after a high-profiled demo re-released on LP by Hells Headbangers and one less satisfactory EP, this new recording does a pretty good job of capturing that particularly cryptic collusion of black and old-school death metal.

While The Cosmic Trance… uses the latter’s cavernous sound and mammoth, stomping tempos, the tremolo guitar attack, on-purpose-primitive sound and overall heavily occult-charged vibe are more spiritually connected to the likes of Beherit and Archgoat.

Nevertheless, as great as this humid, cavernous and atmosphere-drenched first proper full-length is, it also has a prominent flaw as most of the effort was put into sneaking Gregorian chants and ominous subtexts rather than actual memorable riffing or a truly solid performance. The pitch-black vibe is spot-on, but in the name of Satan, where are the songs?/o:p