Hawklords: R:Evolution

Gnarly fourth album from thepsychedelic warlords.

By Classic Rock 

The continued existence of Hawkwind and their myriad offshoots suggests that Darwin’s survival of the fittest theory had its flaws.

Having re-entered the fray in 2009, the follow-up to 2012’s We Are One album finds Harvey’s Bainbridge’s frazzled outfit still hurtling down the kind of sonic wormhole modern-day psych-outfits such as Temples and Tame Impala wouldn’t dare to enter.

Deep in space there is no shelter,’ hollers frontman Ron Tree in punk-prog mash-up Blink Of An Eye, and, backed by the turbo-trance rhythms of Bainbridge’s synths and Jerry Richards’s needling guitar lines, this veteran wrecking crew achieve a heaviosity few could match.

Non-believers may wince at the cosmic babble of The Joker, where Tree adopts a Lydon-esque solemnity to declare: ‘I am the toad in a hole.’ But as mind-boggling nine-minute finale Shadow Of The Machines proves, The Hawklords’ refusal to bow down to conventional reality makes them both unique and as up-to-date as tomorrow.