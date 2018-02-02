Gun at Barrowlands, Glasgow - live review

There’s an electric atmosphere as Gun stride on stage and launch into She Knows. The venue is packed, and there’s definitely a celebratory feeling at this show on home turf. Moreover, the band are back at the top of their game, delivering a powerful performance that balances songs from acclaimed current album Favourite Pleasures with the best from their back catalogue.

Former Gun bassist Dante Gizzi has now settled into his role as the band’s frontman, while brother Jools and Tommy Gentry deliver some impressive dual-guitar moments. Unusually, Word Up, their biggest hit, is rolled out early on, but this allows for a better flow of music, with new songs such as Tragic Heroes and Favourite Pleasures more than holding their own when up against old faves such as Taking On The World and Better Days. There’s even a visual whiff of nostalgic on Steal Your Fire, with the screen behind the band showing vintage footage of the original line-up in action. And The Boy Who Fooled The World is surely destined to become a Gun classic.

Just when we all think they’ve climaxed with Shame On You, the band deliver a final surprise, and their cover of the Beastie Boys’ wonderfully upbeat (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) gets everyone fist-pumping the air and hollering.

Gun live: as good as they’ve ever been.