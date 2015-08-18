Grizzly Knows No Remorse: Fat Glasses And The Leather Moustache

Drinking is fun, isn’t it? That’s why so many bands dedicate their lives to partying and the art of inebriation.

If you’re a fan of Red Fang or Wilson you’ll want to share a drink with this gang of Russian beer-swillers.

Sounding like a joyride down the freeway with all the Bud your liver can take, Grizzly’s second album is the sort of Southern punk’n’roll that makes you want to shotgun a beer then crush it on your skull. However, while there are some exciting shades of Every Time I Die in Equalising Mourning and the no-fucks-given attitude of Godstasy is infectious, nothing resonates on a meaningful level. It’s tight and they’re obviously talented, but there’s something missing that make the aforementioned bands Hammer favourites. The groundwork has been laid; if it can be built upon and crafted, we’ll be standing on the nearest bar belting out the next album with whiskey in hand.