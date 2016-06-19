Grave Desecrator – Dust To Lust album review

These Brazilian sickos aren’t alone in paying tribute to their metal forebears, but who else manages to emulate both the barbaric attack of early Sepultura and Sarcofago while keeping one toe in the 21st century?

Even if some classic Bathory has been thrown in for good measure, you can be sure the crude approach and purposely old-school arrangements on Grave Desecrator’s third full-length descend directly from Bestial Devastation and INRI.

But unlike most of their peers, this isn’t merely a means to an end. Grave Desecrator have no problem with a good production, even if there’s still some heavy crust left around the edges, and where their heroes played at the extent of their (limited) abilities, this lot are enough good musicians to know when to abide by the ancient code and when to balance it with slicker solos or a tighter and more death metal vibe. More ambitious than, say, Sodomizer or Hellkommander and yet as upright, Grave Desecrator have everything in store here to take the lead.