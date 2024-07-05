You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Back when Manchester group The Mockingbirds were Top Of The Pops studio warm-ups, their manager suggested For Your Love, written by their guitarist Graham Gouldman, should go to The Beatles. Instead The Yardbirds made it theirs, and Gouldman’s, first top-10 hit.

As might be expected from one of our foremost seven-inch single composers, the songs in this collection are similarly short and sweet.

Graham Gouldman and Brian May - Floating in Heaven

Couldn’t Love You More begins like Blackbird and has McCartneyish vocals, with Ringo on drums. Rock guitar royalty includes Brian May on Floating In Heaven, Hank Marvin on When You Find Love, and Albert Lee pops up on an Everlys-inspired number.

Lovelorn intrigue darkens the mood on I’m Lazy, a new recording of a 10cc demo from 1982. A live version of Heart Full Of Soul (another 60s hit for The Yardbirds) wraps up neatly where it all began.