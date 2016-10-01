Giraffe Tongue Orchestra album review – Broken Lines

Rare is the self-billed ‘supergroup’ that has truly fulfilled the promise of its lineup. Then along comes Giraffe Tongue Orchestra.

Founded in 2012 by guitarists Ben Weinman of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Brent Hinds of Mastodon, the GTO lineup has finally come together with frontman William DuVall of Alice In Chains, bassist Pete Griffin (ex-Dethklok) and drummer Thomas Pridgen (ex-Mars Volta), their long-awaited debut showcasing a stylistic ambition that extends far beyond some arbitrary midpoint between the feeder bands.

Riffs abound; from the paint-stripping roar of Adapt Or Die to the proggy siege of No-One Is Innocent, GTO showcase a transfixing blend of addictive melodies, bare-knuckled aggression and starry-eyed experimentalism reminiscent of mid-90s Faith No More. On surging belters like Crucifixion, quirky hooks and spiralling melodies erupt into a dizzying vortex of hair-blowing riffs amid DuVall’s brawny, skyscraping vocals. And just when you think you’ve finally tuned into the vibe, all lingering expectations dissolve with the pulsating, dancefloor-filling disco-bomb, Everyone Gets Everything They Really Want, or an eye-moistening power ballad like All We Have Is Now. While Broken Lines lacks that unforgettable, arena-stoking singalong, its earwormy melodies, stunning depth and acres of tasty hooks demand a spot in this fall’s heavy rotation.