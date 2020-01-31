Gary Moore's Live From London: raw, varied, incendiary

After Gary Moore’s death in 2011, Eric Clapton played Still Got The Blues in concert as a tribute, indicating the high regard in which the former Thin Lizzy guitarist was held by his peers.

And yet, in his biography of Moore, I Can’t Wait Until Tomorrow, Harry Shapiro raises the regrettably valid point that while Moore is revered by fans and musicians, he’s woefully under-appreciated in the wider sphere of popular music.

Live From London is a welcome reminder of Moore’s talent. Of all the styles he tried on for size, the blues was a natural fit, and this 2009 show finds him deeply immersed in the genre.

Leading a crack band through a raw, varied set, Moore’s guitar work is incendiary on Oh Pretty Woman, emotive on Still Got The Blues and jaw-dropping on John Mayall’s Have You Heard.

This album is the sound of a musician at his peak.