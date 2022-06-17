Future-metal duo Nova Twins crank up the noise and they're only getting started

Second album Supernova brings enough heft and enormity to Nova Twins to make them serious contenders

Nova Twins - Supernova cover art
What Bob Vylan are doing for punk music – updating, politicising, merging with grime and electronica – London’s Nova Twins have simultaneously been doing for future-rock. 

Around their 2020 debut album Who Are The Girls? the duo’s hyper-charged clash of modernist metal, rap, industrial rock and snaking R&B drew comparisons to Enter Shikari and The Prodigy, and this second album brings the heft and enormity to make them serious contenders. 

Forthright of attitude on the BLM-inspired Cleopatra, the riot-for-recognition Antagonist and Fire & Ice (‘I wanna strut, I wanna scream, I wanna fuck, I wanna fight, I wanna bite’, bawls Amy Love), they now have the sonic goods to match, with unique twists. 

A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful echoes the atmospheric savagery of Wolf Alice, R&B metal shagging tune Puzzles comes on like Missy Elliot with a mohawk, and Sleep Paralysis considers the dark state of the world (‘Is this reality, living in a bad dream?’) to a nightmare-carnival backing.

