Full of Hell's Garden Of Burning Apparitions: subversive extremity from one of the most vital bands on the planet

East coast grindcore dissidents Full of Hell smash the system with extra venom

Fearless, ferocious and often genuinely terrifying, Full Of Hell have become one of the most vital bands on the planet. The band’s fourth full-length lasts a mere 21 minutes, and yet it contains extreme multitudes. Constructed around an amorphous framework of insanely vicious grindcore, powerviolence and death metal, the quartet’s enlightened approach to destruction is more vivid than ever on the short, savage likes of Guided Blight and the excoriating Industrial Messiah Complex. More experimental mayhem like Derelict Satellite and Celestial Hierarch confirms FOH’s status as one of heavy music’s most lethally subversive bands. Garden… bristles with righteous contempt for the idiotic world around us.

Garden of Burning Apparitions is out October 1 via Relapse

