Finnr’s Cane: A Portrait Painted By The Sun

Canada’s Finnr’s Cane have a lot going for them: the atmosphere, the sweeping majesty echoing across it all, the epic builds, wailing screams and even wonderful lines of clean vocal. On A Portrait Painted By The Sun they meld each element to create shadowy, doomed landscapes that flow with a grandiose nature without crossing into the trite.

Opener This Old Oak comes across like a young sibling to Fen and the following Gallery Of Sun And Stars showcases a much harder sound and a keen sense of melody. The Bard (vocals, obviously) shifts his approach often in order to complement the elemental nature of the band’s sound, with howling winds creeping into the fabric of the songs and his voice taking in wails as well as gorgeous, deep cleans.

A Portrait… lapses into instrumental territory and while it works at times – Wind In The Well for instance – the final track Tao feels somewhat expendable. Still, Finnr’s Cane are to be commended for such a cohesive sophomore effort that should see them go far.