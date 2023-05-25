If it's big, boisterous, melodic metal anthems you're after, Elegant Weapons may be just what you need

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

After having gone through emergency heart surgery in 2021, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner could be forgiven for taking his foot off the creative accelerator. Instead he has formed a new band. And they rock like an absolute bastard.

Having Priest’s Scott Travis on drums and Pantera’s Rex Brown on bass ensures that Elegant Weapons are tighter than a bee’s back passage, but it’s vocalist Ronnie Romero who comes closest to stealing the show from Faulkner’s blistering lead playing.

These are big, boisterous melodic metal anthems, and the Chilean’s raucously soulful tones are perfect for them. Blind Leading The Blind and Do Or Die are weighty shards of gleaming old-school perfection; Downfall Rising and the title track dip into doomy grunge; Ghost Of You’s lascivious blues is wickedly melodramatic.

A brutish cover of UFO’s Lights Out and the progged-out White Horse round out a killer debut album that zings with vitality.