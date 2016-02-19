Electric Eye: Different Sun

Occupying a colourful space between T.Rex and Tame Impala, Electric Eye tap into the recent psych resurgence with compelling pizzazz. This is not just a trippy headrush; they obviously care a lot about writing good songs.

Different Sun is an hallucinogenic whirlwind of sitar, krautrock touches, tape echo and funky guitar jabs. Single Mercury Rise is all quirky, jerky yet highly accessible psych pop – like an angel-dusted Get It On. Bless swirls and crashes in Kasabian-meets-Pond style, and 60s-nodding Eastern tones ringing sporadically across the record give an exotic lift, peaking in the gorgeously soaring Heavy Steps On Desert Floor.

If you like Tame Impala, Pond, King Gizzard and co, but wish they were a bit rockier, you’ll love this. A charismatic statement of psychedelic musicianship.