Einherjer: Av Oss, For Oss

Einherjer know a thing or two about penning a darn good record – they’ve been around for 20 years after all – they’ve done it a fair few times and with 2003’s Blot they thought they’d done so well that they promptly split up.

Why try to do anything better than what the Norwegians thought was their best? It’s an interesting tactic and while the reformed trio didn’t quite hit the same heights in 2011 with Norrøn, they’ve returned to have another bash at it with Av Oss, For Oss, a fun, pacy, rounded record. Fremad begins the album on a curious instrumental note before Hammer I Kors kicks things off proper and Hedensk Oppstandelse introduces an outrageous rhythm that’ll be difficult to forget. Nord Og Ner swaggers in on a monstrous beat with a groove so entrenched it should come with a warning, while Nornene bursts with a fiery vocal and modern sensibilities that allow the much-lauded band to cross into the 21st century with nary a look back at the past.

Via Indie Recordings