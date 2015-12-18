Effa Lente: The Effa Lente Configuration: Parts 1-4

With a Tarantino soundtrack in mind, one day Dublin multi-instrumentalist David Alfred Reilly sat down to put together a 15-minute piece of music.

And then it snowballed. Finally it was a four-part, 45-minute single track, with every bit of it composed, played and mixed by Reilly in his home studio. No wonder his press shot has him looking like Terry Nutkins gone feral; this is a man who went from grappling one guitar in doom metal group Graveyard Dirt to flying solo on every instrument into a potential tubular hell. Thankfully, Reilly’s ideas will resonate with fans of Red-era Crimson, Opeth and Devin Townsend as a cyclic terrorscape of dischord, Roy Budd-like crime themes and classical piano passages permeate throughout. It’s some visionary journey, taking us from scene to scene via monster riffs, harpsichord bridges and glockenspiel crossroads that could have led to him losing the (narrative) plot altogether. Butit’s all elegantly paced and pleasingly dark. Lyrics? There are none, but there’s a short spoken word section that might throw more light on the story. Or not. Start your own investigation now.