Edguy - Monuments album review

To call this a compilation only tells part of the story. While most of the tracks on this double CD are taken from the German band’s 10 studio albums, there are also new recordings and one previously unreleased song. The 22 familiar tracks represent the way in which Edguy have developed into a powerhouse metal combination over two decades, but what makes this anthology of real interest is the hitherto-unheard Reborn In The Waste from 1995. There are also five fresh tracks; of these, Ravenblack and Wrestle The Devil are catchy and thunderous, with the current line-up showing their mettle. It was obviously important for the band, as they celebrate their 25th anniversary, to deliver something modern to underline their ongoing relevance. This package also contains a two-hour live DVD, adding further lustre to the release.