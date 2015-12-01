Trending

Eddie Boyd – Blue Monday Blues

The man behind Five Long Years gets the compilation he deserves.

By all accounts, Eddie Boyd did not have the greatest working relationship with Leonard Chess, which goes a long way to explain why he never became a star in the same way his cousin – a certain Muddy Waters – did.

The boss of Chess Records might not have been Boyd’s greatest fan, but there’s no doubting that he was a songwriter, singer and piano player to be reckoned with, as this comprehensive collection of tracks recorded during the 50s proves. Backed by a host of Chess regulars, including Willie Dixon on bass, Boyd belts out his big hit Five Long Years, as well as lesser known gems, such as Third Degree and I’m A Prisoner.

Boyd might not have been in the same league as Waters or Dixon, but this is the Chicago sound everyone knows and loves. File under the best-kept secrets of the blues.