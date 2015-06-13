Download 2015: Creeper and ROAM

There’s been a considerable buzz around Creeper of late. Formed from the ashes of Our Time Down here, the band released their debut self-titled EP last December and have already been snapped up by Roadrunner Records. From today’s set, it’s easy to see why.

Suitably bathed in purple light, the band blast straight into the opening track from their EP, We Had A Pact. It’s great to see a frontman with real character and Will Gould’s dramatic on-stage mannerisms are a perfect match to their macabre music. The Southampton quintet are getting noticeably stronger with each show and songs like Gloom and VCR marry inspired punk riffs with huge harmonies.

New song The Honeymoon Suite suggests big things are to come following the release of their debut album. They finish on the emotional Novena, and Gould looks overwhelmed by the crowd’s response – it’s clear that they’ve gained even more fans today. Creeper’s future is ironically bright and those who manage to catch them opening for the Misfits in August are in for an absolute (trick or) treat.

Eastbourne’s pop punks ROAM are easily one of the youngest bands on this weekend’s bill. Wearing their own merchandise as their other clothes are completely soaked, the band quickly find their feet and breakneck songs like Over My Head offer a sugary rush to the set.

The tent may be packed due to the rainfall, but the faithful down the front energise the quintet and scream along to every word.

The back and forth vocals between vocalist Alex Costello and guitarist Alex Adam add some welcome variety to their set. And although they still need to iron out some creases in their crowd interaction, they’re clearly ones to watch and could find themselves on the same trajectory as Wrexham heroes Neck Deep in no time at all.

ROAM Photos: Leigh van der Byl