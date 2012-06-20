Domain of Dreams: Domain of Dreams

This Bulgarian quintet have been sure to cover every possible base on their self-titled album, and concentrating throughout the whole 75-minute work is a daunting prospect for the first-time listener. Domain Of Dreams purvey traditional prog metal in the vein of Threshold or, of course, Dream Theater.

Having been in action in one guise or another for a quarter of a century, they’re certainly technically proficient but are let down here by uninspired production, which leaves everything sounding flatter than it ought to.

Lyricist Ivan Radiv’s concept is to have nine songs, each detailing one in a series of dreams. This allows for separate and definite musical moods, so the musical talent in the band is allowed to shine. Highlights are the Maiden-esque opener The Dream Of Revenge, the stomping The Dream Of Unity and the celebratory The Dream Of Victory.

Daniel Radev’s classic power metal vocals – complete with quivering, King Diamond-style falsetto – are something of an acquired taste and this isn’t the most original thing you’ll hear this year. However, if prog metal with piercing vocals sounds good to you, you could do much worse than checking this this one out.