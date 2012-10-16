Dio: The Singles Box Set

A great deal’s been written about the legendary Ronnie James Dio since his passing in 2010, so we’ll skip the potted history. If you need one, you’re reading the wrong mag. Retrospective releases after an artist’s death is standard practice – the best we can hope for is that they’re respectful and nicely done.

This huge 15-disc box set scores highly on both counts. Featuring all Dio singles from the band’s 1983 debut Holy Diver through to 1993’s Jesus, Mary And The Holy Ghost, it’s a lavish memento of a bygone age when rock ruled the world and people bought singles. Each disc comes in a replica of the sleeve, and the package is rounded out with a DVD featuring corresponding videos and an extensive booklet stuffed with pics, memorabilia and commentary from our very own Malcolm Dome.

Aside from simply being a thing of beauty, the inclusion of the original single B-sides offers a wealth of rare material – mostly live tracks – recorded by various lineups. The best bit, however, is the dragon-tastic DVD; it’s worth the price of admission alone.