Devin Townsend's Live In Leeds is self-assured and surprising

It's the calm before the storm as Devin Townsend whips out his acoustic for Devolution Series #1 Acoustically Inclined, Live In Leeds

Devin Townsend: Devolution Series #1 Acoustically Inclined, Live In Leeds
While Devin Townsend ponders his next big thing – and frankly the cosmos is his oyster – he’s launched a Devolution Series of albums with this acoustic gig from his 2018 tour. 

The show has already been released on Blu-ray on the somewhat pricey Ultimate Edition of Empath, but it deserves a wider hearing.

Most of the songs come from albums released between 2000 and 2010, although there’s a couple from 1997’s Ocean Machine: Biomech

And while you couldn’t call Townsend’s acoustic guitar intimate, on account of all the gadgets he puts it through, it’s certainly more up-close than the original album versions. His self-assured voice has a greater clarity too, uncannily reminiscent of Jeff Buckley at times. 