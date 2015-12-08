Denigrata: Missa Defunctorum

Industrial-slanted black metal isn’t a fresh idea (Darkspace, Blut Aus Nord) and it takes a great deal of work to create a soundscape that doesn’t sound completely misaligned or convoluted.

Denigrata are a new name on the UK underground, but they’ve given us a debut that screams with confidence and tries to be as cohesive as possible throughout its many changes of style. Harsh, cold vocals play off mechanised beats while more operatic voices vie for room in the midst of the madness and guttural registers pitch into the darkness – all by the second track.

This Northampton-based group create technical music that evokes the aforementioned bands as well as pulling inspiration from Anaal Nathrakh and even Cradle Of Filth. It’s a broad spectrum to work with and Denigrata do much to make interesting, defiant atmospheres.

Ambient flourishes work against the harder edges during Kyrie Eleison and this juxtaposition is to their advantage. Missa Defunctorum isn’t perfect, but there’s a lot here to like and Denigrata are a name to watch.