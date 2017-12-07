Delain at Koko, London - live review

Beaming at fans in a sold-out Koko, Delain look like they can’t believe their luck. But it’s no accident they’re here – though they’ve been something of a dark horse in the world of symphonic metal, having arrived to the party later than the likes of Nightwish and Within Temptation, tonight’s Danse Macabre set shows off their sharply honed talents as songwriters and performers. Charlotte Wessels is a consummate frontwoman; whether she’s getting the whole room to jump to Hands Of Gold, sensitively delivering the sombreWe Are The Others or playing off her bandmates during Fire With Fire, she’s always switched on and knows how to play to her audience without a hint of insincerity. They keep things heavy until Scarlet, which is a gorgeously understated moment that comes just before they bring long-time collaborator Marco Hietala (Nightwish) onstage for a string of songs including Control The Storm. Culminating in a high-energy cover of Queen’s Scandal and live favouriteThe Gathering, Delain are a genuine delight to behold.