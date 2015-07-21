Dead To A Dying World: Litany

The USBM scene is rife with experimentation.

Bands tread many different paths, incorporating contrasting hues of sound within their style to stand apart from the rest of the genre.

Dead To A Dying World take the foundations of the music and tear them apart before building them back up into towering monuments of sound. Litany is their second album and its scope is huge. Gorgeous viola is moulded into the songs as an intrinsic aspect rather than a selling point, and the vocals from Mike Yeager and Heidi Moore complement and build with each other. Heidi’s ethereal tones have a haunting presence while her guttural roar spins off into the layered beauty of opener The Hunt Eternal and strikes her counterpart’s harsh approach, before dropping into mournful moments of peace. Litany is full of such powerful moments, and the record flows like a graceful lament before Narcissus closes proceedings on bittersweet movement that affects and impresses with its progression.