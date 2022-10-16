David Longdon's Door One: a poignant reminder of a great talent in full, unfettered flight

Big Big Train’s David Longdon had all but finished this solo album when he died in an accident last November. It comes wreathed in that tragedy, but taken on its own merits it’s a sophisticated, beautifully realised record.

On typically strong, soulful vocal form, Longdon is surrounded by pedigree musicians including Fish bassist Steve Vantsis, ex-King Crimson drummer Jeremy Stacey and sax virtuoso Theo Travis.

With a musical palette leaning more into art-pop/rock than Big Big Train’s prog, he broaches a range of subjects including irreconcilable relationships (the anguished Watch It Burn, the brooding Forgive But Not Forget), life’s inherent messiness (There’s No Ghost Like An Old Ghost) and the performer’s lot (The Singer And The Song, a grand showpiece).

Overall the album is the sound of a great talent in full, unfettered flight, and poignant closer Love Is All rings all the truer for Longdon’s sad absence.

Grant Moon is the author of Big Big Train – Between The Lines: The Story Of A Rock Band.