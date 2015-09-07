Dave Alvin & Phil Alvin: Lost Time

After 30 years apart, LA thoroughbreds Dave and Phil Alvin’s Big Bill Broonzy tribute, Common Ground, showed that musical siblings can end their days in celebration, not recrimination.

Lost Time expands its predecessor’s game-plan with aplomb. Delights include four songs made famous by early pal/seminal influence Joe Turner, tunes by James (and Oscar) Brown, Leroy Carr and gospel pioneer Thomas Dorsey.

Revisiting their blues-privileged youth, the Alvins deliver a stylistic coup de grâce. Poet Dave’s lean vocal and hard-edged harp devastate Willie Dixon’s Sit Down Baby. Phil’s elasticated, playful vibrato trembles lasciviously on a stripped-down, action-ready Please Please Please, while Dave’s rapacious, screaming guitar parries his bedevilled merriment on Mister Kicks. Perhaps best of all is Dorsey’s closing If You See My Savior, which puts Phil’s near-death experience (from which mercy this reunion sprung) centre stage. File under time very well spent.