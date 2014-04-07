Daniel Cavanagh & Joseph Geraci: The Passage

Ambition and boldness have never been noticeably lacking in the work of Anathema, and now guitarist/vocalist Cavanagh has recorded a truly audacious album. A raft of mellow, keyboard-led instrumental songs, with narration from writer/poet Geraci. The passage is a dark recording Best listened to at night and, lyrically bleak, not for the faint hearted or those prone to visits from the black dog. Indeed, it's references to death and the unrelenting passing of the years make Roger Waters seem cheerful. Musically though, the album is endearing and graceful, With lush piano providing the ideal backdrop.

It’s all of a similar pace, but that was probably the whole point It’s that rarest of records - a genuine headphones album, best appreciated without external distraction. There may be 17 tracks here, but this is essentially one piece of music, consistent in tone and direction, which makes selecting single ‘song’ highlights nigh on impossible. Many have failed when attempting to create a single album-filling piece of music, but Cavanagh has achieved this with ease. Just make sure you’re feeling cheery before its downcast timbre envelops you.