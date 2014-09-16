Crucified Barbara: In The Red

A vast improvement on Crucifed Barbara’s earlier work, In The Red is a vibrant and bold melodic metal record that combines a refined appreciation for the finer moments of the 80s glam surge with a scabby-knuckled execution worthy of Wendy O Williams.

Even better, they display a lyrical intelligence that music this straightforward rarely bothers with, not least on the poignant but fiery revenge fantasy of To Kill A Man, arguably the sharpest, most convincing feminist call-to-arms that heavy music has ever heard. Vocalist Mia Coldheart’s wonderfully raw and rapacious delivery makes it plain that for all their party metal trimmings, Crucified Barbara are not mucking about. These strident Swedes have more than enough towering anthems like Electric Sky and Do You Want Me to make a concerted bid for hearts and minds.

Via Despotz