Complete Failure - Crossburner album review

Grind steelers start to wield their own power tools

By Reviews 

Complete Failure’s most consistent failing has been their tendency to tag along with whatever’s going on around them, the result historically being a disappointing lack of distinction. But whether it’s because grindcore is presently at its most adventurous or because this Pittsburgh quartet are finally living up to their potential, Crossburner shows a side that has often been hidden behind a veil of simply sounding like Rotten Sound and Nasum. Not that doing so is terrible, but a dynamic sensibility splays itself all over this, their fourth album, with tracks like Schadenfreude, Suicide Screed Of Total Invincibility and Curse Of Birth easing off the rocket-fuelled pace, adding atmospherics via samples and guitars tones that breathe while still delivering a harsh, almost power electronics feel when it’s time to rage like untethered,blastbeat-obsessed wildebeests.