The Father Of Make Believe is Coheed And Cambria's midlife crisis album. Luckily, it's also a layered, thoughtful and rich new entry in the Amory Wars Saga

Claudio Sanchez has suggested this album came from a musical midlife crisis. Luckily for us, he pushed through and the results were well worth it

By
( )
published
Coheed and Cambria
(Image: © Jimmy Fontaine)

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Coheed mainman Claudio Sanchez has described this album as a midlife crisis of sorts, having started to question his satisfaction with being known as the ‘science fiction rock’n’roll guy’. The Father Of Make Believe is another instalment of the ongoing Amory Wars saga, forming the third part of the Vaxis arc, but the allegories and real-world references embedded in the world-building are more upfront than ever before.

Longtime fans will be familiar with the characters Sirius and Meri Amory, modelled on Claudio’s grand- parents. Here they take centre-stage on Meri Of Mercy, a fragile ballad that reunites the departed pair. Goodbye, Sunshine sees Claudio ruminating on the future endpoint of this creative journey via a brightly brittle pop punk anthem with more than a flicked fringe of 2000s emo about it. The title track is a layered mini-epic with a dramatic post-hardcore sweep and Claudio revelling in his role of creator.

Musically, The Father... reaches to the extremes of Coheed’s sound and sometimes a little beyond. Blind Side Sonny is one of their heaviest songs, introducing a new villain across a fuzz of distorted punk-metal distortion, screams and rowdy guitar licks. Play The Poet brings a clatter of industrialised noise while Corner My Confidence spotlights Claudio with an acoustic guitar and a delicate vocal performance, and Someone Who Can is a deliciously chewy pop-rock nugget, complete with handclaps and little bursts of new wave guitar.

In between, there are the deceptively complex compositions masquerading as simple, melodic singalongs. Coheed And Cambria can be enjoyed on multiple levels, from full immersion in the concept to simply pumping a fist and hollering along to those anthemic hooks. The Father Of Make Believe brings this duality to life as never before.

Vaxis Act III: The Father Of Make Believe is out this Friday, March 14

Paul Travers

Paul Travers has spent the best part of three decades writing about punk rock, heavy metal, and every associated sub-genre for the UK's biggest rock magazines, including Kerrang! and Metal Hammer

More about metal hammer
Nova Twins

“The industry often pits women against each other, and women’s voices are silenced worldwide. But we are still shouting from the rooftops!” Nova Twins share new single Soprano, reveal album details plus UK and Europe headline tour itinerary
Six-neck guitar

A ludicrous six-neck guitar played by Spinal Tap has gone to auction – and you better buy it before I do
The Murder Capital, 2025

Blindness cements The Murder Capital's standing as one of Ireland’s great modern guitar bands
See more latest