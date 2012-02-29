Chuck Prophet: Temple Beautiful

The city by the bay, a radical outpost and rich source of urban myth and legend, provides a fine springboard for the ever buoyant Prophet here.

Titled after the long-since defunct punk rock club where he earned his stripes, Temple Beautiful provides a home for the many musical genres Chuck has explored since then.

With songs combining wry world weariness, affectionate homage and emotional depth, the singularly sumptuous production makes Museum Of Broken Hearts’ valediction for the AIDS epidemic a standout, but the pleasures are abundant. The title track manages to combine Stones in the honky tonk groove with a crafty Ramones tribute and Willie Mays Is Up To Bat is what The Replacements might have sounded like, had they been able to stay together and get into a Dylan influenced late period.

A heroic all round smash and grab raid on rebel rock across the generations. Well played, Sir.