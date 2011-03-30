Cavalera Conspiracy: Blunt Force Trauma

With a reunion of the classic Sepultura line-up still tantalisingly out of reach, the second album from reconciled siblings Max and Igor Cavalera is about as close as you’ll get.

Ironically, given that it’s part of an ongoing healing process, the whole thing is as abrasive as a rub-down with a cheese grater.

Here, Max parks the spiritual leanings and world-music tourism of Soulfly to ramp up both the 80s metal (Thrasher is as retro as its title suggests) and old school hardcore influences (the latter rubber-stamped by the presence of Agnostic Front bruiser Roger Miret on the bloody-knuckled Lynch Mob).

What little fat there was on 2008’s Inflikted debut has been blasted away here, with several songs bolting for the finishing line at under three minutes. No Chaos AD, but a fine surrogate.