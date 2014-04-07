Caesars Rome: Believers

A decade ago South Wales was a breeding ground for young bands jumping on the emo/ post-hardcore bandwagon, with mixed results at best. Thankfully this Bridgend quartet are spearheading a new wave that has more in common with the atmospheric soundscapes and adventurous structures of Devil Sold His Soul than the fringes and break-up anthems of yesteryear. Sophomore effort Believers is full of flowing melodies that envelope the likes of Earth From Space and the melancholic Heavy Heart, and punctuate Jonathan Hopkins' rich vocals.

Haunt and Old World Continents expertly employ riffs and angular chords that conjure memories of Thrice at their most dramatic, while the title-track’s nod to Brand New is another influence worn proudly on their sleeves, yet also showing a determined desire to take these influences and keep pushing things forward. While Things We Lost In The Fire and A Ghost In Our Lives opt to pursue glorious, ever-expanding melodies, the more conventional choruses of Sincerities and Stay Gold are the most instantly gratifying, proving that Caesars Rome also have great songwriting chops to add to their ear for a delicate tune.