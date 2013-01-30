Bullet For My Valentine: Temper Temper

Seemingly trapped in an endless dichotomy – at least among their devotees and naysayers – between early metalcore credibility and mainstream emo-tinged anthems, in truth it’s this tightrope hop that’s forged BFMV’s considerable success. How contrived this might be is frankly immaterial.

Consolidating rather than advancing too far from 2010’s Fever, the band’s hallmarks are present and correct: syncopated choppy chugging over adroit and speedy power riffs before launching effortlessly into soaring, melodic choruses. As usual, the production is immaculate – pin-bright and bell-clear, well exemplified on the title track, which also sees fit to cheekily pinch a guitar slide straight from the Warner Bros cartoon theme.

There’s a familiarity to much of the material which, while not quite formulaic, does sometimes hint at self-reference, brazenly so on Tears Don’t Fall (Part 2). This said, such is the craft and bite (not to mention consistency) on offer throughout, the maxim ‘if it ain’t broke…’ has never seemed so pertinent.