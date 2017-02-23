Bob Young - Back In Quo Country album review

As all Quo fans will know, Bob Young has had a long, close association with the band, both as road manager and songwriter. In 1986 he gave his own interpretation of some of their most renowned songs, giving Down Down, Dirty Water, Claudie and others a countrified workover. And they still sound fun and sufficiently different to make the exercise worthwhile. As Francis Rossi professes a love for country music, presumably they have official approval too.

On this reissue, Young has expanded on the concept by adding several bonus tracks, making for an entertaining glance at what he can do. His cover of The Devil Went Down To Georgia has real value, and there also a fascinating insight into the early development of Down Down.

Far more than a novelty album.