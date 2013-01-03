Blue Origin: Somnium

The seven years that Blue Origin have put into defining their sound shows in the 11 tracks of Somnium. This is a bold display of confidence and raw talent.

Taking their cues from classic bluesy rock, but adding a modern twist in the mode of, say, Black Label Society or Alter Bridge, they scythe through hook-laden barnstormers – such as Godless, Take Your Pills and the excellent Don’t Hold On – with wild-eyed fury, while presenting a mellower side with Make Me, and still finding space for a little blues-harp action in Blur The Lines.

What makes this lot stand out, though, is a canny gift for inventive arrangements, which bring a welcome level of complexity to what could easily have been a two-dimensional affair. With a gritty, groove-packed debut album this strong under their belts, Blue Origin are aiming for the stars.