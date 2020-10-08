Bloodbather’s Silence: short, sharp shock treatment from genre-mashing ragers

Floridian duo Bloodbather make a metallic hardcore racket with a razor-sharp industrial edge that recalls the likes of Code Orange, .gif from god and Vein. Whilst they’re not in the same league just yet, Silence is a mightily impressive 15 minutes of furious, down-tuned riffs and atonal guitar squeals, all the more impressive considering it’s only their second release. Bloodbather may lack the complexity of some of their peers but they make up for it in uncompromising aggression. Vocalist Kyler Millo’s screams are throat-shredding throughout, whilst the melodic undertones on Erase bode well for a potentially more dynamic future full-length.