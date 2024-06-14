"Seven years on from their previous album, BCC still remember what they're good at": Black Country Communion stick to a winning formula on V

After four albums, we know what to expect: Led Zeppelin mashed with Trapeze. Even after seven years since previous album BCCIV, BCC remember what they’re good at – and what we like. 

They’re certain we’re impressed by the brilliant vocals (and bass playing) of Glenn Hughes. That we’ll like it when Joe Bonamassa sprays a solo in the guise of Jimmy Page. And be grateful that Jason Bonham’s drumming has powerful shades of his late, great father. 

So without deviating from the template (except, maybe, on Skyway), what catches the ear on V are the keyboards of Derek Sherinian. Whether soloing, counterpointing a guitar riff or adding background tones, his Hammond organ lifts virtually every track. 

When he peaks, the album peaks – on the six-and-a-half-minute You’re Not Alone and final song The Open Road. The latter has Hughes channelling 60s soul, then morphs into Free. We were obviously going to like that.

