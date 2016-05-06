Beledo - Dreamland Mechanism Album Reviews

Graced with impressive technique, Montevideo-born/New York-based guitarist Beledo was recently recruited by NY prog outfit Circuline, and fusion fans will recall his incisive work on The Avengers’ funk-soaked outing On A Mission.

On his debut for the ever-adventurous label MoonJune, he displays his wild, multi-instrumentalist talents, the prevailing feel referencing the European end of the 70s jazz-rock spectrum rather than its often-punchier US side. Mechanism, with its gnarly, interlocking riffing, apes an outtake from Bundles-era Soft Machine, Beledo providing a nimble violin solo and supple keyboards as well as scorching guitar.

It’s no surprise Allan Holdsworth receives thanks in the credits, his influence clearly present within certain pieces. The occasional smattering of Metheny-tinged world music textures allows Beledo’s strikingly melodic playing to shine bright and warm.

Within this impeccable cast of supporting players, the tracks where he teams up with bassist Lincoln Goines and Gary Husband on drums are of extra special interest. A powerful dream team of a trio, their confident blend of force and space creates some glorious high points here.