Barry Adamson: Know Where To Run

Manchester’s second most famous post-punk bass maestro returns to his Brighton home studio following a fruitful but temporary reunion with Nick Cave and his Bad Seeds, including a US tour which partly inspired this solo album and its accompanying photo book.

Know Where To Run is vintage Adamson, from Tom Waits-ish film-noir cocktail-jazz monologues like Claw And Wing to the freewheeling, Wurlitzer-waltz roar of Come Away, which shares with Cave a wry line in doomed romanticism.

Some of the retro-crooner murder ballads risk straying into cliché, but there are inspired sound-collage experiments here too, including the sample-heavy analogue progtronica of In Other Worlds and the shape-shifting Texas Crash, a rollicking freight train loaded with funk, gospel and frazzled blues-punk energy.