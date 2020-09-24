Ayreon’s Transitus album: where gothic horror, prog metal and Doctor Who come together

Transitus is a rock opera based on a gothic ghost story, featuring Dee Snider, Marty Friedman and Joe Satriani, and narrated by Doctor Who star Tom Baker. It’s classic Arjen Lucassen – the Dutch polymath, Ayreon’s prolific progenitor and mastermind at writing music for geeks – that boasts more stars than the Milky Way. While it’s easy to get sidetracked by the guest appearances, that have included James LaBrie and Bruce Dickinson on past albums, the magic abounds in the way that Lucassen writes for those voices. On Get Out! Now!, Dee Snider snarls as the “twisted” (arf) Father while Tommy Karevik and Oceans Of Slumber’s Cammie Gilbert on Two Worlds Now One is a spinetingling spotlight moment. The epic feast of cod-theatrics might not be to everyone’s tastes but this is definitely Lucassen finally achieving his Lloyd Webber moment.