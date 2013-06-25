August Burns Red: Rescue And Restore

Many would grow lazy after hitting No 11 on the Billboard charts but even 10 years on, August Burns Red are still demanding more of themselves. Violins, cellos, soulfully plucked guitar strings and tranquil interludes are put to captivating use between technical riffs.

As ever, their organic use of breakdowns works splendidly and Jake Luhrs’s vocals rise to new challenges as he grows broader, harsher and more adept at everything from shouting to spoken word.

Animals is a glorious example of their marriage of sonic contrasts, with its unique guitar work, lurching chugs and squealing solos. Meanwhile, Sincerity sees a heady swirl of fretwork complemented with hardcore gang shouts, and Beauty In Tragedy is euphoria incarnate.

Love or hate their faith-driven lyrics, there’s no questioning their passion. Those who think metalcore has run its course, think again.