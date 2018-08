Mastodon get a chiptunes makeover as drummer Brann Dailor joins Zruda’s Core Atoms and Withered’s Raheem Amlani, fashioning an Atari-fuelled soundtrack to an intergalactic adventure. Dailor’s vocal and signature six-stroke rolls conjure trad ’Don on Gas Giant, with some gravitas from a John Carpenter-esque Through The Eye Of Pisces amid a galaxy of Zappa/Primus/Devin fun.