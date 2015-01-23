Anthrax: Chile On Hell

There’s something oddly satisfying about Chile On Hell. Rather than bombard Anthrax fans with a ton of lightweight extras, the NYC thrash legends have opted to let their own performance do the talking, with only a few on-the-road snippets breaking up what is a life-affirming display of metallic bombast.

Contrary to the claims of some younger fans, the return of Joey Belladonna has truly rejuvenated this band, and whether thundering through revered classics like I Am The Law or cementing their ongoing relevance via Worship Music cuts like Fight ’Em ’Til You Can’t, Anthrax demand and receive a deafening, euphoric reception from their Chilean fanbase.

The footage itself is sharp and compelling, the attendant audio equally so. A simple job done brilliantly./o:p