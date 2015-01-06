Angelus Apatrida: Hidden Evolution

Mainstream chart fixtures in their native Spain, musical magpies Angelus Apatrida continue to mine metal’s past for their latest effort.

Once again teaming with longtime producer Daniel Cardoso, they’ve packed their fifth album with 80s references. Picking all the best bits from the likes of Megadeth (Immortal), Testament (Architects) and the heavier side of Skid Row (Wanderers Forever), Hidden Evolution is a fun romp down an admittedly familiar road.

Shredheads will love the ferocious riffing on Serpents On Parade and the appearance of former Arch Enemy and current Armageddon axeman Christopher Amott during Speed Of Light is, as expected, a masterclass in power and precision. While much of Hidden Evolution harks back to the first wave of thrash, the opus isn’t a complete throw-back, as they do take some risks. Tug Of War has a fiendishly catchy, dare it be said, poppy vocal hook and the nine-minute-long title track sees them really push their boundaries.

Via Century Media